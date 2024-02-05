5 things to do this week: Putt putt fundraiser, open mic night and more Published 6:07 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Ayanna Eckblad

1

Worth County Relay for Life putt putt fundraiser

Have fun while supporting a good cause at 11 a.m. Saturday for the third annual Worth County Relay for Life putt putt fundraiser. The event has multiple options for starting points including Strike Zone and Worth County Brewing in Northwood, Happy Time Resort in Lake Mills, Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays and the American Legion in Emmons, Pub 69 in Twin Lakes and the American Legion in Glenville. There will be a closing event at The Timbers event center in Northwood from 5 to 8:30 p.m. that will include a freewill donation meal provided by Tequila’s until food is gone, a cash bar, silent auction and a raffle. Teams are encouraged to pre-register by calling outreach coordinator Teresa Stehn at 641-390-1578 or by contacting one of the participating locations. The cost of registration is $50 for a team of five.

For more information and a full list of starting point locations, go to the event’s Facebook post at https://fb.me/e/4daBHDqW6.

2

“A Squirrel’s Guide to Success” film

Discover the extraordinary abilities of squirrels as they brave a specially designed obstacle course in a viewing of PBS’s Nature episode, “A Squirrel’s Guide to Success,” presented by the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village. The event takes place at the museum at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The event is free for FCHM members and $5 for nonmembers. Memberships start at $30.

3

Leap Year bingo

Celebrate the extra day this year by coming to the Albert Lea Moose Lodge at 6 p.m. Thursday for the “bingo of all bingos” which will have $6,000 in total prizes. This will be held in the lodge’s event center with overflow space in the bar. There will be burger baskets and chicken strip baskets available for purchase and extra bartenders will be scheduled for the evening. Cost is $50 for a 10-game packet. Those playing bingo must be 18 or older.

4

Open mic night

Got a musical talent to show the world? Bring an instrument and a mic, if you have one, and come to Lucky’s Pub in Hayward from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. The open mic night will open with lead vocalist and guitar player for local band Cosmic, Jesse Smith.

5

Kitchen classic class casserole carrier

Creating Sew Much LLC will host a sewing class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants will create a reversible casserole carrier. Call at 507-668-4031 or stop into the store at 123 N. Broadway Ave. for more information. All skill levels are welcome.