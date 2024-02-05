5 things to do this week: Puzzle tournament, dinner fundraisers and more Published 7:29 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Ayanna Eckblad

1

Save your stuff

Megan Narvey, outreach conservator at the Minnesota Historical Society, teaches about the “10 agents of deterioration” and how to preserve and protect the things you value. The presentation, “Saving your stuff: How to care for art, heirlooms and personal collections,” will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village. Cost is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Following the presentation there will be an open question-and-answer period. Recommendations for how to find additional resources will also be provided at the event.

2

4-person puzzle tournament

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays will host its first puzzle tournament of 2024 at 6 p.m. Thursday. Gather a team of four and try to be the first team to complete the puzzle. Cost is $20 per person and includes one large pizza and four beers/seltzers/sodas to each person. Please sign up ahead of time on Facebook messenger or by email at GoodShotEmmons@gmail.com.

3

Ellendale fish fry

Come to the Ellendale community building at 5 p.m. Friday for the annual fish fry benefiting the Ellendale volunteer fire department. The meal will include fried battered cod, firehouse beans, coleslaw and refreshments. There will also be a small amount of chicken strips for those who do not prefer fish. This is a free donation event.

4

Meatball supper fundraiser

Stop at the Albert Lea Moose Lodge from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for a meatball supper fundraiser for the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the museum, from board members or at the door. The menu includes meatballs in gravy and mashed potatoes served with corn and a bakery bun. The event will also include a bake sale and a silent auction.

5

Candlelit walk

Bring your snow boots, snowshoes and/or skis and take a candlelight walk at Myre-Big Island State Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments and a cozy fire will be provided. A Minnesota state park pass is required to enter. Passes are $7 for a daily permit and $35 for an annual permit. Stop by the state park office to purchase your permit and for directions to the event.