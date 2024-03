Albert Lea Area wrestling team takes 4th at state Published 7:42 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

The Albert Lea Area wrestling team has placed fourth in the team portion of the Class AAA state high school wrestling tournament.

The team started out with a close match against Hastings, winning 33-32.

It then went on to take on Mounds View, which it lost 39-20. In its final match against Shakopee, Shakopee won 44-11.

Check back for a full story and more photos.