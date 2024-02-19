Albert Lea wrestling team claims Section 1AAA title, moves on to state as a team Published 6:00 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

The Albert Lea Area wrestling team defeated Northfield 49-7 Saturday to become the Section 1AAA champions.

“Our team wrestled as a team, took opportunities to chase bonus points and did everything they could to save bonus points,” said coach Tyler Vogt. “It was an amazing performance from top to bottom, our coaches did a great job having the team ready. It was a great environment, tons of support from our families and fans over at the Mayo Civic Center.”

With the title, the team moves on to compete at the MSHSL Team State Tournament on Feb. 29. This Saturday, the team will compete at the Individual Section tournament, and all wrestlers who place in the top two at their weight will advance to the MSHSL Individual State Tournament on March 1 and 2.

107 Caley Graber (Northfield) over Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) Dec 6-3

114 Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Drew Pribyl(Northfield) Maj 20-6

121 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Caden Staab(Northfield) Dec 8-3

127 Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Charlie Johnson(Northfield) Fall 0:41

133 Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Keith Harner(Northfield) TF 22-7

139 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Zane Engels (Northfield) Maj 12-4

145 Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Austin Benjamin(Northfield) Fall 0:36

152 Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Sam Harner(Northfield) Dec 3-0

160 Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) over Colin Staab(Northfield) Dec 8-7

172 Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) over Iah Schweich(Northfield) Fall 0:42

189 Teaghan Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) over Braxton Wood (Northfield) Dec 4-2

215 Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Evan Schroeder(Albert Lea Area) Maj 15-5

285 William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) over Noah Ackerman (Northfield) Fall 2:42