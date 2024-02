Albert Lea girls’ basketball team to take on Lourdes in section play Thursday Published 2:09 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The Albert Lea girls’ basketball team will open up Section 1AA play Thursday at Rochester Lourdes at 7 p.m.

The section’s 15th-ranked Tigers fell to the second-ranked Eagles 70-18 in the opening round of the Myron Glass Invitational held at Lourdes in late December. Lourdes is coached by former Albert Lea boys’ basketball coach Todd Greguson.