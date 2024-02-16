Albert Lea wrestling moving on to Section 1AAA finals after win Published 10:46 am Friday, February 16, 2024

The Albert Lea Area wrestling team is advancing to the Section 1AAA finals Saturday after a win against Rochester Mayo in the semifinal matchup on Thursday.

Rochester Mayo had wrestled and defeated Faribault 40-33.

Albert Lea defeated Rochester Mayo 55-9.

Here are the individual results:

107 Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Blake Steffes (Rochester Mayo) Fall 2:42

114 Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Victor Peterson (Rochester Mayo) Fall 4:21

121 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Andrew Trimble (Rochester Mayo) Fall 1:17

127 Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Adam Buenger (Rochester Mayo) Fall 1:29

133 Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Ethan Nelson (Rochester Mayo) Fall 1:07

139 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Cameron Werneburg (Rochester Mayo) Fall 0:45

145 Calder Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) over Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) SV-1 3-1

152 Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Kellen Burger (Rochester Mayo) Dec 8-3

160 Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) over Deandre Swancutt (Rochester Mayo) Maj 12-0

172 Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit

189 James Nelson (Rochester Mayo) over Teaghan Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) Dec 10-3

215 Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) over Peter Ha (Rochester Mayo) Fall 1:48

285 Jack Regan (Rochester Mayo) over William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) Dec 3-1

The team will next take on Northfield in the Section 1AAA finals. Wrestling starts at 2 p.m. at Rochester Mayo Civic Center.