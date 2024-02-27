Albert Lea school district names new junior high activities director Published 6:17 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The Albert Lea Activities Department on Monday announced the appointment of Harrison Koetz as the junior high activities director.

With an extensive background in education and a passion for student engagement, Koetz is set to bring a fresh perspective to the activities department, focusing on the development and enhancement of junior high programs, according to a press release from the district.

“His commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for students aligns seamlessly with our organization’s values,” the release stated. “Harrison’s leadership will play a pivotal role in expanding and enriching the array of activities available to junior high students.

“The Albert Lea’s Activities Office firmly believes that extracurricular activities play a crucial role in shaping well-rounded individuals. The addition of Harrison Koetz to our team underscores our commitment to providing a comprehensive and enriching educational experience for junior high students.”

Koetz will start in the position March 18.

The district said looks forward to the positive impact he will make in the lives of students.

Koetz has worked as a physical education teacher at Halverson Elementary School and Albert Lea High School. He has also been the head coach for the Albert Lea boys’ basketball team.