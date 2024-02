Albert Lea wrestlers still undefeated in conference Published 12:22 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

After winning nine matches in a row, the Albert Lea area wrestling team defeated Owatonna Thursday night to remain undefeated in conference action.

The team is now 14-6 with a conference record of 9-0.

Dylan Groess, Ryan Collins, Michael Olson, Nick Korman, Mason Attig and Triton Cox all earned falls for Albert Lea Area.

The team has one more conference dual Feb. 8 in Winona.

107: Kaden Lindquist (Owatonna) over Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) by Major Decision 9-0

114: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Jacob Wilson (Owatonna) by Fall 1:29

121: Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Donavon Sorenson (Owatonna) by Fall 3:37

127: Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Lane Karsten (Owatonna) by Decision 14-9

133: Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Jayden Jirele (Owatonna) by Fall 4:33

139: Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Trey Hiatt (Owatonna) by Decision 6-3

145: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Colton Glende (Owatonna) by Fall 5:39

152: Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Riley Kreeger (Owatonna) by Fall 3:21

160: Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) over Carter Flatland (Owatonna) by Decision 8-3

172: Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) over RJ Reinardy (Owatonna) by Fall 2:17

189: Max Flemke (Owatonna) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 8-1

215: Blake Fitcher (Owatonna) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 4-0

285: Grant Lower (Owatonna) over William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) by Decision 3-1