Albert Lea wrestlers win conference for 2nd year in a row Published 6:59 am Friday, February 9, 2024

The Albert Lea Area wrestling team finished up their regular season with a 70-0 win over Winona on Thursday.

With that win, they finished the season 15-6 (10-0 in the conference) and won the Big 9 conference for the second year in a row.

The following are the scores from the dual:

Email newsletter signup

107: Devon Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Rawson Sullivan (Winona) by Decision 9-2

114: Malakai Olson (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

121: Devin Jacobs (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

127: Adrian Leegard (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

133: Aidan Gonzales (Albert Lea Area) over Josh Miller (Winona) by Fall 3:15

139: Mike Olson (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

145: Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

152: Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Owen Allred (Winona) by Decision 10-3

160: Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

172: Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) over Julian Vinson-Audetat by Major Decision 21-7

189: Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

215: Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) received a Forfeit

Junior varsity will finish their season in Owatonna when they wrestle in the JV Big 9 tournament. The Team Section tournament will start next Thursday location TBD.