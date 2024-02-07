Albert Lea’s Masonic Lodge donates new life-saving kits Published 6:02 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Deputies can use the kits before firefighters arrive

By Ayanna Eckblad

Members of the Albert Lea Western Star Masonic Lodge No. 26 and Freeborn County law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon gathered at the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center for a small ceremony in which the lodge presented the Sheriff’s Office with 10 fire suppression kits.

Junior grand steward of the Grand Lodge of Minnesota, Gregory Vokovan, briefly explained what the fire suppression kits are and how to use them.

The kits are compact aerosol devices that assist in suppressing fires in enclosed spaces and lowering the enclosure’s temperature. They are intended to reduce fire and water damage during a house or building fire, as well as increase the safety of those inside the building before and during the arrival of firefighters.

Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea said the kits were donated to the Sheriff’s Office as law enforcement officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of a fire. When not in use, the devices are small enough to be stored inside the trunks of squad cars.

Shea said it is humbling to be at the scene of a house fire and not be able to assist other than record what is happening. The fire suppression kits will give deputies a way to be proactive until emergency services can get to the site.

The kits were presented by master of the lodge, Jon Asplund. Following the presentation, lodge members and a few deputies stayed to answer questions.

“These devices will help save lives,” said lodge treasurer Mark Harig. “The Masonic Lodge is proud to donate these to help make our community a safer place.”

Shea said he hopes the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office never has cause to use the fire suppression devices, but he is excited that deputies will now have a new opportunity to help with local fires, should the need arise. He also said he is interested to see how these kits will change the way the county looks at and combats building fires.

The Minnesota Freemasons have served the state for over 165 years. The Western Star Lodge No. 26 has been donating to causes in the Albert Lea area for many years. Some of their most recent donation recipients are the Salvation Army, the Ecumenical Food Shelf and the Albert Lea Inclusive Playground.

They have previously worked with Shea in presenting a donation to the Freeborn County Law Enforcement’s Child Safety and Drug Prevention Education program.