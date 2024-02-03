Anglers host 1st club tourney

Albert Lea Anglers caught some nice fish on Fountain Lake for the first club tournament. Andrew Westeng made a clean sweep with first place in both crappie and bluegills. When asked how much time he spent fishing to get first place in both categories, his answer was, "a lot." Andrew had a total of 14.75 inches with a five-stringer of crappies and 36 inches with a five-stringer of bluegills. Provided
Second place in bluegills was one of the new Anglers, Easton Loverink with a total of 35.5 inches. Provided