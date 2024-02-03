April Jeppson: Enjoy the benefits of sunshine while it’s here Published 8:45 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I’m sipping hot chocolate as I type this morning. I think I’ve perfected the perfect brew. If it were slightly warmer outside, I’d be on my back deck with a blanket on my lap instead of this computer.

Please note that I’m not complaining about the weather — I’m absolutely in love with whatever is going on right now. I had a walking meeting yesterday and only needed my cardigan. It really didn’t matter what nonsense the world was throwing at me because the sun was shining and I was able to get outside and enjoy some of it.

Pulling into work yesterday was like walking into the stage of a musical. Walking across the parking lot someone greeted me with a smile and “isn’t it gorgeous out?” Another person waved from across the lot cheerfully shouting, “Good morning!” And as I was about to enter the building, I’m pretty sure I saw someone sweeping the sidewalk and doing a little dance. In my mind they were dressed like a newspaper sales boy from the mid-1800s — OK, now that

I say it outloud I’m pretty sure that part never happened.

At any moment a handful of people could have broken out into a spontaneous, perfectly choreographed dance. It would have been glorious and I wouldn’t have been even the tiniest bit surprised. The sun was shining in the middle of our normally dark and dreary winter and we were soaking up every golden drop of it.

Early in the afternoon I asked a co-worker if they had time to join me on a walk. I know how good I feel after I return from a mobile meeting, so I was eager to get one under my belt. Normally at that time of day I need to hydrate, take a walk around the building or even caffeinate in order to get through my next batch of work. It’s amazing how fresh air, natural movement and sunshine can invigorate your body.

When I was younger and not having a good day, my mother would always suggest those things. She’d tell me I need to open up the curtains for light or open up a window for some fresh air. She’d invite me to get outside and go for a walk with her. I must have been a vampire in my youth because I’m pretty sure I hissed when she let sunshine into my apartment.

I say this almost weekly now, but my mother was right. Actually, the older I get, the righter she was.

I came home from work late last night, and I was hungry. It was too late to eat a large meal so I opened up the fridge and every cupboard in the house looking for the perfect little something. I settled on an apple. I paused and questioned my life choices. Was I really going to eat just an apple? No smear of peanut butter or cheese on the side, just an apple?

I could hear my mother’s voice ringing in my ears. Growing up when I would tell her I was hungry, she would always suggest an apple. I’d respond with something like I’m not hungry for an apple, (because I really wanted chips or some other snack I probably saw on a commercial). Her response was the same every time. “If you’re not hungry enough for an apple, then you’re not really that hungry.”

So I guess my message today is this. Get outside and enjoy this weather while it lasts and listen to your mother. She’s right.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.