Board approves bids for mechanical systems replacements at schools Published 8:07 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

Bids come in about $800K less than estimated

The Albert Lea school board on Monday approved bids for various mechanical systems replacements at the district’s buildings, including Southwest Middle School, Lakeview Elementary School and Albert Lea High School.

The bids, plus contingency, evaluation and other design and engineering now total about $3.12 million, down from a pre-bid estimate of $3.96 million.

Assistant Director of Finance and Operations Paul Durbahn said the projects were bid separately in an attempt to keep the projects open for smaller local companies.

He said the bids came in on Friday, and ISG, the firm the district is working with for the project, reviewed all of the bids and issued a recommendation for the low bids for each of the projects. One of the bids came in slightly higher than the estimate, while the other two came in well under.

For the first project, the boiler replacement at Southwest Middle, only one bid was received from New Line Mechanical of Byron for $1.233 million. The estimate was $1.045 million.

For the boiler replacement at Lakeview Elementary School, two bids were received, ranging from about $357,000 to about $623,000. The low bid came from JF Ahern Co. of Rochester for about $357,000. The pre-bid estimate was about $567,000.

For the third project, which includes the pool boiler and air handler replacement at the high school, the district received two bids, ranging from about $750,000 to about $814,000. The low bidder was again JF Ahern Co. for $750,000.

Durbahn said the Southwest and Lakeview boiler replacements will begin as soon as the old boilers get demolished and removed, with work probably concluding over summer.

The pool dehumidification until will be completed next summer, but the bid is locked in. He said unless there is a significant change order, the company is committed to the project at the rate of the bid.

Gary Schindler, vice chairman of the board, asked if it was typical to only see one or two bids.

Board member Bruce Olson said for this type of work it is.

Durbahn said they had split all of the work into three portions to try to attract more local companies, and they were at least able to draw from the region.

Two of the units with the steam boiler system at Southwest Middle School are from 1957, and two of the units with the hot water boiler system at Lakeview Elementary School are from 1961. The pool dehumidification unit and pool boiler/heater at Albert Lea High School were installed in 2000.

Superintendent Ron Wagner said he hopes to move forward with the maintenance bond sales to pay for the projects in an upcoming meeting. The bonds will be paid for through long-term facility maintenance funds.

Durbahn said with the project being significantly under budget, he expects Ehlers and Associates Inc., the financial advisement firm the district works with for long-term maintenance projects, to give advice on the best way to proceed. He said the board could bond the whole amount it had originally been approved for and put any extra money toward other mechanical projects, or it could sell less bonds.