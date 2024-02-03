Campus notes
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 2, 2024
Buena Vista University
Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the fall 2023 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Bethany Hanson of Lake Mills
Emelia Jacobs of Alden
Stephanie Redman of Albert Lea
Freed-Hardeman University
Freed-Hardeman University held its fall commencement ceremony where more than 100 students received certificates, associates, baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral degrees.
The following area student is among the graduates:
Jackson Martens, of Alden, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Marquette University
Laura Deml of Ellendale has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Deml is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2023 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 516 students to its president’s list and 540 students to its dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester.
Students on the president’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Albert Lea
Noah Pesch, dean’s list
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students were awarded degrees at the undergraduate level for the fall semester graduation at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Albert Lea
Cody Ball, BS, construction management
Kaylee Cincoski, BSSW, social work, magna cum laude
Ethan Green, AA, liberal studies
Keith Grzybowski, BS, law enforcement
Brock Hammer, BS, rec, parks & leisure services
Riley Hanson, BS, family consumer science education, cum laude
Adison Malakowsky, BS, exercise science
Kalie Michaelis, BS, RN baccalaureate completion
Mikaela Pannkuk, BS, RN baccalaureate completion
Mitzibelle Soto Lehocky, BS, special education: academic & behav srat, cum laude
Ellendale
Derrik Greeley, BS, RN baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude
Caitlyn Nelson, BS, nursing, cum laude
Geneva
Blake Ihrke, BS, construction management, cum laude
Hartland
Nicole Kaupa, BS, biology, cum laude
Hayward
Emma Olson, BS, RN baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude
New Richland
Jake Stork, BS, sport management
Riverland Community College
Riverland Community College recently announced the students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2023 Fall president’s and dean’s lists.
To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.
Albert Lea
Cloie Arndt, dean’s list
Madelynn Balfe, dean’s list
Jamie Brancato, dean’s list
James Bruen, dean’s list
Makayla Carbert, dean’s list
Sarah Clarkson, dean’s list
Alyssa Colby, president’s list
Tanner Conn, president’s list
Traw Daw, president’s list
Derek DeSart, president’s list
Samuel Duenes, dean’s list
Kathyrn Foley, dean’s list
Marcus Folie, dean’s list
Noah Garcia, president’s list
Sophia Gordon, dean’s list
Max Hacker, dean’s list
Spencer Hanna, dean’s list
William Hanson, dean’s list
Tristan Harrison, dean’s list
Carlie Hegge, dean’s list
Joshua Hites, dean’s list
Phoebe Holst, dean’s list
Mu Hsi, president’s list
Kyo Htoo, president’s list
Jace Johnson, dean’s list
Tim Juntunen, dean’s list
Conner Kleinschrodt, dean’s list
Gabrielle Ladlie, dean’s list
Bebe Lopez, dean’s list
Julie Lopez, dean’s list
Morgan Luhring, dean’s list
Zoie Luna-Clay, dean’s list
Pweh Moo, dean’s list
Malachi Mykkanen, dean’s list
Ruby Mykkanen, dean’s list
Katelynn Nelson, dean’s list
Jesus Perez Palestino, dean’s list
Alexis Pesch, dean’s list
Brianna Quiroz, dean’s list
Megan Reule, president’s list
Mallory Rose, dean’s list
Ryan Sabinish, dean’s list
Ywa Say, dean’s list
Kearah Schafer, dean’s list
Alyssa Schmidt, president’s list
James Shierts, president’s list
Kessiah Solis, dean’s list
Peter Sullivan, president’s list
Christina Thaw, dean’s list
Elizabeth Torres, dean’s list
Daisy Turrubiartes, dean’s list
Katelyn Uthke, president’s list
Olivia VanBeek, dean’s list
Sean Wadding, dean’s list
Wal Wal, dean’s list
Olivia Wegner, president’s list
Shawn White, dean’s list
Andrew Woodfin, president’s list
Alden
Ethan Brandt, dean’s list
Ashton Thelen, president’s list
Clarks Grove
Pacey Brekke, dean’s list
Mackenzie Burkham, president’s list
Ma Kyunt, president’s list
Ellendale
Ned Bell, dean’s list
Faith Borchert, president’s list
Grace Borchert, dean’s list
Heather Kohler, president’s list
Emmons
Abigail Buchanan-Myers, president’s list
Freeborn
Aidan Beckmann, president’s list
Geneva
Laynie Bure, dean’s list
Glenville
Damon Ellingson, dean’s list
Kayler Nesset, dean’s list
Paw Sher, dean’s list
Kamrin Tiegs, dean’s list
Hartland
Faith Nielsen, dean’s list
Hayward
Taylor Stanek, dean’s list
Hollandale
Emily Anderson Ferreira, president’s list
Vitor Anderson Ferreira, president’s list
Levi DenHerder, dean’s list
Carter Keck, dean’s list
Dakota Mueller, dean’s list
Jaylee Schleicher, president’s list
Lake Mills
Riley Kirschbaum, president’s list
New Richland
Hannah Budach, dean’s list
Brittany Pechacek, dean’s list
Clair Pittman, president’s list
Tayler Schmidt, dean’s list
Elsie Schultz, dean’s list
Northwood
Andrew Wilder, dean’s list
South Dakota State University
Students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean’s list.
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.
Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pre general education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.
Overall, 3,475 students from 39 states and 24 foreign nations are on the list. Nearly 1,500 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk.
Albert Lea
Allyson Butt, College of Nursing
Kaitlyn Klocke*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
Emma Morrison, College of Education and Human Sciences
Hattie Nelson, College of Education and Human Sciences
Alden
Kylie Korman, College of Education and Human Sciences
Dugan Soost, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
Levi Sorensen*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
Geneva
Alexis Rothmeier, College of Nursing
Zoe Kokot, College of Nursing
Lake Mills
Madison Levine, College of Nursing
Brayden Lindeman, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
Brianna Renneker, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
University of Wisconsin, Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Albert Lea
Gavin Quam, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list
Ellendale
Karrin Sackett, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list
Wartburg College
Wartburg College has recognized 484 students who were named to the 2023 fall term dean’s list:
Sara Nelson of Lake Mills
Samuel Yoon of Albert Lea
Iowa State University
Graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this fall.
Lake Mills
Katelyn Groe, Bachelor of Science, agricultural systems technology, industrial technology, summa cum laude
Northwood
Maeghan Petznick, Bachelor of Science, animal science