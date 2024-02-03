Campus notes Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Buena Vista University

Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the fall 2023 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Bethany Hanson of Lake Mills

Emelia Jacobs of Alden

Stephanie Redman of Albert Lea

Freed-Hardeman University

Freed-Hardeman University held its fall commencement ceremony where more than 100 students received certificates, associates, baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral degrees.

The following area student is among the graduates:

Jackson Martens, of Alden, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Marquette University

Laura Deml of Ellendale has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Deml is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2023 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 516 students to its president’s list and 540 students to its dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester.

Students on the president’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Albert Lea

Noah Pesch, dean’s list

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The following students were awarded degrees at the undergraduate level for the fall semester graduation at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Albert Lea

Cody Ball, BS, construction management

Kaylee Cincoski, BSSW, social work, magna cum laude

Ethan Green, AA, liberal studies

Keith Grzybowski, BS, law enforcement

Brock Hammer, BS, rec, parks & leisure services

Riley Hanson, BS, family consumer science education, cum laude

Adison Malakowsky, BS, exercise science

Kalie Michaelis, BS, RN baccalaureate completion

Mikaela Pannkuk, BS, RN baccalaureate completion

Mitzibelle Soto Lehocky, BS, special education: academic & behav srat, cum laude

Ellendale

Derrik Greeley, BS, RN baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude

Caitlyn Nelson, BS, nursing, cum laude

Geneva

Blake Ihrke, BS, construction management, cum laude

Hartland

Nicole Kaupa, BS, biology, cum laude

Hayward

Emma Olson, BS, RN baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude

New Richland

Jake Stork, BS, sport management

Riverland Community College

Riverland Community College recently announced the students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2023 Fall president’s and dean’s lists.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.

Albert Lea

Cloie Arndt, dean’s list

Madelynn Balfe, dean’s list

Jamie Brancato, dean’s list

James Bruen, dean’s list

Makayla Carbert, dean’s list

Sarah Clarkson, dean’s list

Alyssa Colby, president’s list

Tanner Conn, president’s list

Traw Daw, president’s list

Derek DeSart, president’s list

Samuel Duenes, dean’s list

Kathyrn Foley, dean’s list

Marcus Folie, dean’s list

Noah Garcia, president’s list

Sophia Gordon, dean’s list

Max Hacker, dean’s list

Spencer Hanna, dean’s list

William Hanson, dean’s list

Tristan Harrison, dean’s list

Carlie Hegge, dean’s list

Joshua Hites, dean’s list

Phoebe Holst, dean’s list

Mu Hsi, president’s list

Kyo Htoo, president’s list

Jace Johnson, dean’s list

Tim Juntunen, dean’s list

Conner Kleinschrodt, dean’s list

Gabrielle Ladlie, dean’s list

Bebe Lopez, dean’s list

Julie Lopez, dean’s list

Morgan Luhring, dean’s list

Zoie Luna-Clay, dean’s list

Pweh Moo, dean’s list

Malachi Mykkanen, dean’s list

Ruby Mykkanen, dean’s list

Katelynn Nelson, dean’s list

Jesus Perez Palestino, dean’s list

Alexis Pesch, dean’s list

Brianna Quiroz, dean’s list

Megan Reule, president’s list

Mallory Rose, dean’s list

Ryan Sabinish, dean’s list

Ywa Say, dean’s list

Kearah Schafer, dean’s list

Alyssa Schmidt, president’s list

James Shierts, president’s list

Kessiah Solis, dean’s list

Peter Sullivan, president’s list

Christina Thaw, dean’s list

Elizabeth Torres, dean’s list

Daisy Turrubiartes, dean’s list

Katelyn Uthke, president’s list

Olivia VanBeek, dean’s list

Sean Wadding, dean’s list

Wal Wal, dean’s list

Olivia Wegner, president’s list

Shawn White, dean’s list

Andrew Woodfin, president’s list

Alden

Ethan Brandt, dean’s list

Ashton Thelen, president’s list

Clarks Grove

Pacey Brekke, dean’s list

Mackenzie Burkham, president’s list

Ma Kyunt, president’s list

Ellendale

Ned Bell, dean’s list

Faith Borchert, president’s list

Grace Borchert, dean’s list

Heather Kohler, president’s list

Emmons

Abigail Buchanan-Myers, president’s list

Freeborn

Aidan Beckmann, president’s list

Geneva

Laynie Bure, dean’s list

Glenville

Damon Ellingson, dean’s list

Kayler Nesset, dean’s list

Paw Sher, dean’s list

Kamrin Tiegs, dean’s list

Hartland

Faith Nielsen, dean’s list

Hayward

Taylor Stanek, dean’s list

Hollandale

Emily Anderson Ferreira, president’s list

Vitor Anderson Ferreira, president’s list

Levi DenHerder, dean’s list

Carter Keck, dean’s list

Dakota Mueller, dean’s list

Jaylee Schleicher, president’s list

Lake Mills

Riley Kirschbaum, president’s list

New Richland

Hannah Budach, dean’s list

Brittany Pechacek, dean’s list

Clair Pittman, president’s list

Tayler Schmidt, dean’s list

Elsie Schultz, dean’s list

Northwood

Andrew Wilder, dean’s list

South Dakota State University

Students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean’s list.

To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.

Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pre general education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.

Overall, 3,475 students from 39 states and 24 foreign nations are on the list. Nearly 1,500 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk.

Albert Lea

Allyson Butt, College of Nursing

Kaitlyn Klocke*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions

Emma Morrison, College of Education and Human Sciences

Hattie Nelson, College of Education and Human Sciences

Alden

Kylie Korman, College of Education and Human Sciences

Dugan Soost, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Levi Sorensen*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

Geneva

Alexis Rothmeier, College of Nursing

Zoe Kokot, College of Nursing

Lake Mills

Madison Levine, College of Nursing

Brayden Lindeman, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Brianna Renneker, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

University of Wisconsin, Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Albert Lea

Gavin Quam, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list

Ellendale

Karrin Sackett, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list

Wartburg College

Wartburg College has recognized 484 students who were named to the 2023 fall term dean’s list:

Sara Nelson of Lake Mills

Samuel Yoon of Albert Lea

Iowa State University

Graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this fall.

Lake Mills

Katelyn Groe, Bachelor of Science, agricultural systems technology, industrial technology, summa cum laude

Northwood

Maeghan Petznick, Bachelor of Science, animal science