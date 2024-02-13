Campus notes Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

College of St. Scholastica

The College of St. Scholastica is proud to announce its Fall 2023 Dean’s List recipients. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

Emma Kleinschrodt, Alden

Email newsletter signup

Catelyn Larson, Albert Lea

Shannon Lastine, Albert Lea

Gustavus Adolphus College

The Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2023.

Luke Wangsness, Albert Lea

Kaden Erkkila, Alden

Cody Korman, Alden

Madison Reyes, Geneva

Alexandra Combs, New Richland

Iowa Lakes Community College

Students made the Dean’s List who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester.

Pierce Martin, Albert Lea, Dean’s List

Iowa State University

Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Albert Lea

Ashler D. Benda, cyber security engineering

Nathan Wyatt Buchanan, aerospace engineering

Caden Jensen, management

Kendall Gemetha Kenis, accounting

Leon Kong, mechanical engineering

Desere Lynn McCargar, biology

Elizabeth Ann Wasmoen, biology

Freeborn

Kristen Ann Hubbard, biology

Glenville

Lara Westrum, marketing

Hollandale

Haven Carlson, animal science

Kensett

Marli Ann Backhaus, elementary education

Jadyn Ann Beland, animal science

Lake Mills

Caleb Allan Bacon, agricultural business

Brooke Elizabeth Bergo, elementary education

Emily M. Bray, agricultural and rural policy studies

Drew A. Greenwood, finance

Katelyn Helen Groe, agricultural systems technology

Oscar Tumushabe Madong, electrical engineering

Sarah Peterson, communication studies

Avery Lynn Smith, marketing

Drew Joseph Woodley, marketing

Northwood

Emma L. Davidson, agronomy

Kennedy Kaye Eskildsen, animal science

Denton Parker Kingland, business undeclared

Hayden Michael Moore, finance

Scarville

Morgan Elizabeth Pardoe, graphic design

Lake Area Technical College

The president of Lake Area Technical College announced the 2023 Fall President’s List. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.

Ethan Attig, Glenville

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota, is proud to announce the President’s List for Fall Semester 2023. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Luke Matson, Albert Lea

North Dakota State University

Area students earned a place on the North Dakota State University fall 2023 dean’s list. Students must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be

enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify.

Bryn Evans, Albert Lea, architecture

Marissa J Hanson, Albert Lea, political science

Hayden Johnston, Albert Lea, business administration

Alix Elizabeth Bushlack, New Richland, human development and family sci

St. Olaf College

The Dean’s List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence.

Hailey Strom, Albert Lea, nursing

Cora Harpel, Ellendale, english and creative writing

Mya Jensen, Hayward, nursing

University of Iowa

The University of Iowa awarded nearly 1,700 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees at the close of the 2023 fall semester.

Alexandra Eckstrom, Albert Lea, nursing

Jesse Hoeft of Lake Mills, MBA in business

President’s list status was earned by one first year undergraduates during the 2023 fall semester

Alexandra Eckstrom of Albert Leanursing

Dominica Eckstrom of Albert Lea, human physiology

University of Iowa students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 fall semester.

University students of select departments who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.

Danielle Brua of Lake Mills, education studies and human relations

Alexandra Eckstrom of Albert Lea, nursing

Dominica Eckstrom of Albert Lea, human physiology

University of Minnesota-Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston announced students who were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List which was recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Heidi Pryor of Albert Lea, health management

University of Minnesota-Duluth

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2023. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

Susan Smith, Ellendale, education and human service pro, psychology

Carrie Warmka, Emmons, Senior, education and human service pro, pre public health

University of Minnesota-Rochester

Each semester, UMR recognizes students who have achieved high academic achievement through the Chancellor’s List. To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.67 GPA or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits graded A-F. The following students from your community were named to the Chancellor’s List.

Cynthia Herrera, Albert Lea

Ashlyn Grace Yost, Albert Lea

University of Northern Iowa

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a grade point average of no less than 3.50 while earning a minimum of 12 semester hours in which at least 1 semester hour is graded credit.

Lake Mills

Mason Fritz

Megan Groe

Hannah Hanson

Kadence Henderson

Erica Jordon

Finley Rogstad

Northwood

Grady Buenzow

Ross DeArmoun

Lauren Halvorson

Jaela Parks

Kensett

Kirsten Garnas

Sarah Yezek

Graduation list:

Northwood

Grady Buenzow

Ross DeArmoun

Lauren Halvorson

Jaela Parks

Kensett

Kirsten Garnas

Sarah Yezek

Lake Mills

Mason Fritz

Megan Groe

Hannah Kadence

Erica Jordon

Finley Rogstad

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,778 students named to the fall 2023 dean’s list. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

Rachel Horejsi, Ellendale, College of Arts and Sciences

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.

Gavin Quam, Albert Lea, College of Letters and Science

Karrin Sackett, Ellendale, College of Letters and Science

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

The fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.

Carissa Nelson, Albert Lea, elementary education

Hanna Wach, Albert Lea, agricultural studies

Emily Bos, Hollandale, fine arts