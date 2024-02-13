Campus notes
Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024
College of St. Scholastica
The College of St. Scholastica is proud to announce its Fall 2023 Dean’s List recipients. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
Emma Kleinschrodt, Alden
Email newsletter signup
Catelyn Larson, Albert Lea
Shannon Lastine, Albert Lea
Gustavus Adolphus College
The Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2023.
Luke Wangsness, Albert Lea
Kaden Erkkila, Alden
Cody Korman, Alden
Madison Reyes, Geneva
Alexandra Combs, New Richland
Iowa Lakes Community College
Students made the Dean’s List who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester.
Pierce Martin, Albert Lea, Dean’s List
Iowa State University
Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Albert Lea
Ashler D. Benda, cyber security engineering
Nathan Wyatt Buchanan, aerospace engineering
Caden Jensen, management
Kendall Gemetha Kenis, accounting
Leon Kong, mechanical engineering
Desere Lynn McCargar, biology
Elizabeth Ann Wasmoen, biology
Freeborn
Kristen Ann Hubbard, biology
Glenville
Lara Westrum, marketing
Hollandale
Haven Carlson, animal science
Kensett
Marli Ann Backhaus, elementary education
Jadyn Ann Beland, animal science
Lake Mills
Caleb Allan Bacon, agricultural business
Brooke Elizabeth Bergo, elementary education
Emily M. Bray, agricultural and rural policy studies
Drew A. Greenwood, finance
Katelyn Helen Groe, agricultural systems technology
Oscar Tumushabe Madong, electrical engineering
Sarah Peterson, communication studies
Avery Lynn Smith, marketing
Drew Joseph Woodley, marketing
Northwood
Emma L. Davidson, agronomy
Kennedy Kaye Eskildsen, animal science
Denton Parker Kingland, business undeclared
Hayden Michael Moore, finance
Scarville
Morgan Elizabeth Pardoe, graphic design
Lake Area Technical College
The president of Lake Area Technical College announced the 2023 Fall President’s List. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.
Ethan Attig, Glenville
Minnesota State College Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota, is proud to announce the President’s List for Fall Semester 2023. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Luke Matson, Albert Lea
North Dakota State University
Area students earned a place on the North Dakota State University fall 2023 dean’s list. Students must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be
enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify.
Bryn Evans, Albert Lea, architecture
Marissa J Hanson, Albert Lea, political science
Hayden Johnston, Albert Lea, business administration
Alix Elizabeth Bushlack, New Richland, human development and family sci
St. Olaf College
The Dean’s List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence.
Hailey Strom, Albert Lea, nursing
Cora Harpel, Ellendale, english and creative writing
Mya Jensen, Hayward, nursing
University of Iowa
The University of Iowa awarded nearly 1,700 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees at the close of the 2023 fall semester.
Alexandra Eckstrom, Albert Lea, nursing
Jesse Hoeft of Lake Mills, MBA in business
President’s list status was earned by one first year undergraduates during the 2023 fall semester
Alexandra Eckstrom of Albert Leanursing
Dominica Eckstrom of Albert Lea, human physiology
University of Iowa students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 fall semester.
University students of select departments who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.
Danielle Brua of Lake Mills, education studies and human relations
Alexandra Eckstrom of Albert Lea, nursing
Dominica Eckstrom of Albert Lea, human physiology
University of Minnesota-Crookston
The University of Minnesota Crookston announced students who were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List which was recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Heidi Pryor of Albert Lea, health management
University of Minnesota-Duluth
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2023. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
Susan Smith, Ellendale, education and human service pro, psychology
Carrie Warmka, Emmons, Senior, education and human service pro, pre public health
University of Minnesota-Rochester
Each semester, UMR recognizes students who have achieved high academic achievement through the Chancellor’s List. To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.67 GPA or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits graded A-F. The following students from your community were named to the Chancellor’s List.
Cynthia Herrera, Albert Lea
Ashlyn Grace Yost, Albert Lea
University of Northern Iowa
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a grade point average of no less than 3.50 while earning a minimum of 12 semester hours in which at least 1 semester hour is graded credit.
Lake Mills
Mason Fritz
Megan Groe
Hannah Hanson
Kadence Henderson
Erica Jordon
Finley Rogstad
Northwood
Grady Buenzow
Ross DeArmoun
Lauren Halvorson
Jaela Parks
Kensett
Kirsten Garnas
Sarah Yezek
Graduation list:
Northwood
Grady Buenzow
Ross DeArmoun
Lauren Halvorson
Jaela Parks
Kensett
Kirsten Garnas
Sarah Yezek
Lake Mills
Mason Fritz
Megan Groe
Hannah Kadence
Erica Jordon
Finley Rogstad
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,778 students named to the fall 2023 dean’s list. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
Rachel Horejsi, Ellendale, College of Arts and Sciences
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Gavin Quam, Albert Lea, College of Letters and Science
Karrin Sackett, Ellendale, College of Letters and Science
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.
Carissa Nelson, Albert Lea, elementary education
Hanna Wach, Albert Lea, agricultural studies
Emily Bos, Hollandale, fine arts