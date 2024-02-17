Campus notes
Arizona State University
Fall 2023 Dean’s List scholars achieved an average of 3.5 GPA or above.
Stephanie Vogt
Bemidji State University
BSU president’s list honors students for the Fall 2023 semester. To be eligible for Bemidji State’s president’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 4.0 for the semester and be enrolled in at least 12 credits of coursework.
Brynne Vaught, Albert Lea
Kirkwood Community College
Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. Students must achieve a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kaylea Mary, Lake Mills
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Mercy College of Health Sciences has released the Dean’s List for fall 2023. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent term.
Katelyn Steven, Clarks Grove
Katelyn Steven was conferred a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree by Mercy College of Health Sciences on December 16, 2023.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato, have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.
Students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while students who earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average qualified for the Honor List.
Albert Lea
Jaden Anderson, Honor List
Morgan Anfinson, High Honor List
Gracie Boyenga, Honor List
Campbell Cichosz, Honor List
Mia Fjelsta, Honor List
Kelly Flink, Honor List
Makayla Hansen, Honor List
Brady Heller, Honor List
Logan Howe, Honor List
Ava Jensen, High Honor List
Dylan Lestrud, Honor List
Michelle Lino-Lopez, Honor List
Daysha Luttrell, High Honor List
Jacey Madrigal Niemeier, Honor List
Adison Malakowsky, Honor List
Whitney Mullenbach, High Honor List
Cassandra Oman, Honor List
Melissa Palma Hernandez, High Honor List
Ally Rasmussen, Honor List
Katie Richards, Honor List
Mitzibelle Soto Lehocky, High Honor List
Samantha Turrubiartes, Honor List
Ney Tha Way, Honor List
Isabelle Wegner, Honor List
Oziel Zeferino, Honor List
Alden
Karley Guenther, Honor List
Clarks Grove
Hanna Sack, Honor List
Ellendale
Sean Beauvais, Honor List
Anton Domeier, Honor List
Makota Misgen, High Honor List
McKenzie Mueller, High Honor List
Caitlyn Nelson, Honor List
Emmons
Bayley Halvorsen, Honor List
Geneva
Shelby Johnston, High Honor List
Glenville
Larissa Goslee, Honor List
Jack Jellinger, High Honor List
Hartland
Nicole Kaupa, Honor List
New Richland
Severin Eads, High Honor List
TShayla Hinderscheit, High Honor List
Jamie McShane, Honor List
Northwood
Shae Peterson, Honor List
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse named students to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year, ending December 2023. Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have earned at least a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Albert Lea
Laura Flaherty, radiologic science, radiation therapy emphasis
Gavin Hanke, biology, biomedical science concentration
Emma Johnson, public health and community health education
Riley Johnston, psychology
Ryan Utz, exercise and sport science, exercise science; pre-professional track
Glenville
Chloe Anderson, recreational therapy
Kaylee Nelsen, biology, science education concentration
Hollandale
Leah Ravenhorst, early childhood education
New Richland
Anna Jacobson, exercise and sport science, exercise science – pre-professional track
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Gavin Quam, Albert Lea, College of Letters and Science
Karrin Sackett, Ellendale, College of Letters and Science
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.
Carissa Nelson, Albert Lea, elementary education
Hanna Wach, Albert Lea, agricultural studies
Emily Bos, Hollandale, fine arts
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Jazmyn Sellner of Twin Lakes graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in graphic design and interactive media.