Campus notes Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Arizona State University

Fall 2023 Dean’s List scholars achieved an average of 3.5 GPA or above.

Stephanie Vogt

Bemidji State University

BSU president’s list honors students for the Fall 2023 semester. To be eligible for Bemidji State’s president’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 4.0 for the semester and be enrolled in at least 12 credits of coursework.

Brynne Vaught, Albert Lea

Kirkwood Community College

Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. Students must achieve a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kaylea Mary, Lake Mills

Mercy College of Health Sciences

Mercy College of Health Sciences has released the Dean’s List for fall 2023. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent term.

Katelyn Steven, Clarks Grove

Katelyn Steven was conferred a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree by Mercy College of Health Sciences on December 16, 2023.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato, have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.

Students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while students who earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average qualified for the Honor List.

Albert Lea

Jaden Anderson, Honor List

Morgan Anfinson, High Honor List

Gracie Boyenga, Honor List

Campbell Cichosz, Honor List

Mia Fjelsta, Honor List

Kelly Flink, Honor List

Makayla Hansen, Honor List

Brady Heller, Honor List

Logan Howe, Honor List

Ava Jensen, High Honor List

Dylan Lestrud, Honor List

Michelle Lino-Lopez, Honor List

Daysha Luttrell, High Honor List

Jacey Madrigal Niemeier, Honor List

Adison Malakowsky, Honor List

Whitney Mullenbach, High Honor List

Cassandra Oman, Honor List

Melissa Palma Hernandez, High Honor List

Ally Rasmussen, Honor List

Katie Richards, Honor List

Mitzibelle Soto Lehocky, High Honor List

Samantha Turrubiartes, Honor List

Ney Tha Way, Honor List

Isabelle Wegner, Honor List

Oziel Zeferino, Honor List

Alden

Karley Guenther, Honor List

Clarks Grove

Hanna Sack, Honor List

Ellendale

Sean Beauvais, Honor List

Anton Domeier, Honor List

Makota Misgen, High Honor List

McKenzie Mueller, High Honor List

Caitlyn Nelson, Honor List

Emmons

Bayley Halvorsen, Honor List

Geneva

Shelby Johnston, High Honor List

Glenville

Larissa Goslee, Honor List

Jack Jellinger, High Honor List

Hartland

Nicole Kaupa, Honor List

New Richland

Severin Eads, High Honor List

TShayla Hinderscheit, High Honor List

Jamie McShane, Honor List

Northwood

Shae Peterson, Honor List

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse named students to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year, ending December 2023. Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have earned at least a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Albert Lea

Laura Flaherty, radiologic science, radiation therapy emphasis

Gavin Hanke, biology, biomedical science concentration

Emma Johnson, public health and community health education

Riley Johnston, psychology

Ryan Utz, exercise and sport science, exercise science; pre-professional track

Glenville

Chloe Anderson, recreational therapy

Kaylee Nelsen, biology, science education concentration

Hollandale

Leah Ravenhorst, early childhood education

New Richland

Anna Jacobson, exercise and sport science, exercise science – pre-professional track

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.

Gavin Quam, Albert Lea, College of Letters and Science

Karrin Sackett, Ellendale, College of Letters and Science

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

The fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.

Carissa Nelson, Albert Lea, elementary education

Hanna Wach, Albert Lea, agricultural studies

Emily Bos, Hollandale, fine arts

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Jazmyn Sellner of Twin Lakes graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in graphic design and interactive media.