Campus notes

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Submitted

Arizona State University

Fall 2023 Dean’s List scholars achieved an average of 3.5 GPA or above.

Stephanie Vogt

Bemidji State University

BSU president’s list honors students for the Fall 2023 semester. To be eligible for Bemidji State’s president’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 4.0 for the semester and be enrolled in at least 12 credits of coursework.

Brynne Vaught, Albert Lea

Kirkwood Community College

Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. Students must achieve a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kaylea Mary, Lake Mills

Mercy College of Health Sciences

Mercy College of Health Sciences has released the Dean’s List for fall 2023. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent term.

Katelyn Steven, Clarks Grove

Katelyn Steven was conferred a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree by Mercy College of Health Sciences on December 16, 2023.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato, have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.

Students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while students who earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average qualified for the Honor List.

Albert Lea
Jaden Anderson, Honor List
Morgan Anfinson, High Honor List
Gracie Boyenga, Honor List
Campbell Cichosz, Honor List
Mia Fjelsta, Honor List
Kelly Flink, Honor List
Makayla Hansen, Honor List
Brady Heller, Honor List
Logan Howe, Honor List
Ava Jensen, High Honor List
Dylan Lestrud, Honor List
Michelle Lino-Lopez, Honor List
Daysha Luttrell, High Honor List
Jacey Madrigal Niemeier, Honor List
Adison Malakowsky, Honor List
Whitney Mullenbach, High Honor List
Cassandra Oman, Honor List
Melissa Palma Hernandez, High Honor List
Ally Rasmussen, Honor List
Katie Richards, Honor List
Mitzibelle Soto Lehocky, High Honor List
Samantha Turrubiartes, Honor List
Ney Tha Way, Honor List
Isabelle Wegner, Honor List
Oziel Zeferino, Honor List

Alden
Karley Guenther, Honor List

Clarks Grove
Hanna Sack, Honor List

Ellendale
Sean Beauvais, Honor List
Anton Domeier, Honor List
Makota Misgen, High Honor List
McKenzie Mueller, High Honor List
Caitlyn Nelson, Honor List

Emmons
Bayley Halvorsen, Honor List

Geneva
Shelby Johnston, High Honor List

Glenville
Larissa Goslee, Honor List
Jack Jellinger, High Honor List

Hartland
Nicole Kaupa, Honor List

New Richland
Severin Eads, High Honor List
TShayla Hinderscheit, High Honor List
Jamie McShane, Honor List

Northwood
Shae Peterson, Honor List

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse named students to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year, ending December 2023. Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have earned at least a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Albert Lea
Laura Flaherty, radiologic science, radiation therapy emphasis
Gavin Hanke, biology, biomedical science concentration
Emma Johnson, public health and community health education
Riley Johnston, psychology
Ryan Utz, exercise and sport science, exercise science; pre-professional track

Glenville
Chloe Anderson, recreational therapy
Kaylee Nelsen, biology, science education concentration

Hollandale
Leah Ravenhorst, early childhood education

New Richland
Anna Jacobson, exercise and sport science, exercise science – pre-professional track

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.

Gavin Quam, Albert Lea, College of Letters and Science
Karrin Sackett, Ellendale, College of Letters and Science

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

The fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.

Carissa Nelson, Albert Lea, elementary education
Hanna Wach, Albert Lea, agricultural studies
Emily Bos, Hollandale, fine arts

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Jazmyn Sellner of Twin Lakes graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in graphic design and interactive media.

 

 

