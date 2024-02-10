Celebrating 25 years at St. John’s

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Submitted

Quin Malakowsky celebrated her 25th anniversary at St. John’s Lutheran Community. She currently working as an HUC. St. John’s is proud to have her on their team of caring professionals. She is pictured here with her father. Provided

