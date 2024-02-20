Cheryl J. Romero

Cheryl Joann Romero (Oakland) passed away at her sister’s home in Albert Lea, on February 13, 2024, at the age of 79.

Affectionately known as Cherri, Cheryl was born on August 11, 1944, to Walter and Helen (Goodrich) in London Township, Freeborn County, MN. She attended and graduated from Carpenter School, where she enjoyed playing basketball, softball, and singing in two choirs.

In 1969, Cheryl relocated from her hometown to Sierra Madre, CA. While there she accepted a position with Bank of America, where she worked until her retirement. It was at Bank of America where she met her future husband, Jerry Romero, whom she married on December 28, 1986.

In retirement, Cheryl started a small home cleaning business. Alongside her cleaning services, she provided home care for several individuals, drawing on her experience caring for her mother for many years.

Throughout her life, Cheryl assisted her sister in raising her two children and continued to care for her great-nephew. She and her husband participated in a weekly bowling league. Cheryl was an avid Dodgers fan and enjoyed her quiet time playing solitaire and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her siblings: Lynnette (Duane) Hendrickson, Deanna (Danny) Young, Pat (Mel) Johnson, Jackie (Galen) Holst, Rick (Donna) Oakland, her special nephew and niece, Michael Olvera and Melissa Oakland, and great-nephew Alexander Oakland, along with many nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, parents Walter and Helen, sisters Georgette Ann and Sandra Tonnette, brothers-in-laws Harold Vandenheuvel, and Carl Attig, Grandparents Helen Goodrich, Frank and Alma Goodrich, Jake and Inga Oakland, nephew Brad Young, great nieces Cortney Attig and Hannah Balander.

Blessed be her memory.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 26, 2024, 2 pm, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services with visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Pastor Trish Reedstrom will be officiating. Inurnment to take place at a later date.