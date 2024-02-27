Court dispositions: Dec. 27-29, 2023 Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 27

Alexis Mae Truesdell, 19, 613 St. Thomas Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree assault – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Riot – second-degree armed with a dangerous weapon – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 16 days, credit for 16 days served. Fees $205.

Email newsletter signup

Wayne Foster Tuttle, 38, 1025 Abbott St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Third-degree assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Local confinement for one day, credit for one day served. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed.

Kevin Omar Arceno Cruz, 20, 8227 Grant Ave., Overland Park, KS. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Andrew Vance Johnson, 32, 1925 Nash Ave., Britt, IA. Count 1: Over 20,000 Single Axle. Fees $1,080.

Jeremy Jason Marshall, 28, 3653 Bryant Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

David Michael Schlosser, 75, 7600 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Dec. 28

Alan Edward Christensen, 41, 22735 Bluegrass Rd., Albert Lea. 12/7/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for three days, credit for three days served. Restitution $1,313.57. Fees $75. Count 2: Theft – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 1/19/23 offense. Count 1: Theft of a motor vehicle – felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75. Count 2: Possession of stolen property – felony. Dismissed.

Gustavo Ceballos Calvo, 37, 20504 SW 124th Ct., Miami, FL. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

Daniel Allan Kraushaar, 25, 16354 897th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 68/55. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – operating motor vehicle while registration is canceled, revoked or suspended. Fees $300.

Riley W. Nelson, 22, 1911 6th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Dec. 29

Sergio Linares Villalba, 28, 314 3rd St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancelation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.