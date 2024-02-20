Crypto Surpises: The Wildest Things You Can Buy With Crypto Published 5:30 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By now, most of us are aware that cryptocurrency can be used for a lot of things. Digital assets have become very popular in the last year and we seem to only be scratching the surface of what they can do. One of these involves using cryptocurrency for domestic payments.

We might mostly think of cryptocurrency being used to swap for other digital assets but this isn’t all they can take care of. In fact, you would be surprised by some of the mundane and not-so-mundane things that you can use cryptocurrency to purchase.

Email newsletter signup

First on the list is pizza. You might not connect digital assets and fast food but the first-ever purchase with Bitcoin was a pizza that cost 10,000 tokens in 2011. Even now, May 22nd is celebrated as Bitcoin Pizza Day by foodies and crypto lovers alike. There are also dozens of pizza restaurants around the world like Mogio’s Pizza and Boss Lady Pizza, based in Texas and Colorado respectively, that accept crypto for their pies. There are also establishments in Minnesota like Boss’ Pizza & Chicken that take crypto. But, if your local pizza chain does not accept crypto, fear not! You can easily use a platform like the Lightning App which will allow you to make payments with crypto.

Another thing that you can buy with crypto is casino tokens. Many online casinos accept cryptocurrency along with fiat currency or only crypto. This has become very popular because of all of the advantages offered here. These include having more control over your funds, completing your transactions faster, potentially making more profit – if your tokens increase in value – and so on. Many people aren’t aware that you can use cryptocurrency to play casino games but if you are already into online games, you might want to give it a try. It very much seems like crypto will be a major part of casinos of the future.

It might also surprise you to know that you can pay for your travel with cryptocurrency. This is thanks to several travel companies that have started accepting crypto for their products and services, Travala, for example, lets users book flights, hotels, and experiences using cryptocurrency. It is also joined by travel giant Expedia, which began accepting crypto back in 2014 and lets users book travel packages, hotels, lights, and much more. Anyone who loves both travel and cryptocurrency can enjoy the best of both worlds with these options.

Finally, you can use cryptocurrency to pay for a wide variety of gift cards. Sites like eGifter, Bitrefill, and BitPay sell gift cards for hundreds of brands, from food to electronics, and much more. And all of these take payment in the form of cryptocurrency. This gives you access to all these brands using the power of crypto.

As time goes on, we unlock new things we can do and buy with cryptocurrency and this shows no signs of stopping. From food to travel, there is a whole world of opportunity to spend crypto.