Danny William Panzer passed away on February 25, 2024 at home in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Dan was born in St. James, in 1964 to William (Bill) and Elaine Panzer. He spent his early years in St. James, graduating from St. James High School in 1982. After graduation, Dan attended St. Cloud State where he graduated in 1987 with a dual major in Criminal Justice and Psychology. Always the adventurer, Dan moved to California where he started his first career as a Social Worker for the OK House out of home placement service. He returned to Minnesota and went to work for Fairmont Human Services where he met the love of his life and soulmate, Sandra Jo Beatty. Dan and Sandy married in 1991 in Fairmont and began their amazing life together. Dan embraced his new role as husband and father to Sandy’s children Chris and Colleen. They eventually settled in Albert Lea and fell in love with the community. In 1995 Dan made a career change moving into the Financial Advising industry with Ameriprise. His easy manner and charismatic personality made his clients feel at ease, developing many lifelong friendships. Dan had many interests and hobbies, including golf, coin collecting and sharing his contagious sense of humor, but first and foremost was family. His devotion to his wife, children, and grandchildren had an indelible impact on their lives. Often described as a ’big kid’ with the talent to strike up a conversation with anyone, Dan will be fondly remembered for his good nature and ability to make people laugh.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Elaine and is survived by his loving wife, Sandy, siblings; Deb (Rick Ruberg) and Doreen (Steve Wood); children; Chris (Karri) Burke and Colleen (John Carrigan); Seven grandchildren; Miah, Payton, Sevanna, Conner, Maible, Hurley, Finn and 12 Nieces and Nephews.

A celebration of life and reception will be held at Bonnerup Funeral Home on Friday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mayo Hospice.