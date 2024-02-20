Douglas Wichmann

Douglas Walter Wichmann, a devoted farmer and cherished family man, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the age of 71, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN, following a heart attack after surgery.

Born on August 14, 1952, in Albert Lea, MN, Doug was the beloved son of Walter and Muriel (Klukow) Wichmann. Raised in a close-knit family as the second of four children, he was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Bear Lake Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member and served on the council. Doug’s early life on the farm shaped his character, instilling in him a deep appreciation for nature and the simple joys of life.

A proud graduate of Alden Conger High School in 1970 and Mankato State University in 1974 with a degree in Psychology, Doug chose to farm with his family. He devoted over 50 years to nurturing the land of their century-family farm, a testament to his dedication and love for agricultural life.

Email newsletter signup

Doug’s heart found its match in Diane (Thompson) at the Rainbow Café in the 1970s. Their love story blossomed into a marriage of 47 years, celebrated in the company of family and friends at Hayward Lutheran Church on February 19, 1977. Doug and Diane’s union was blessed with four daughters: Amber, Amy, Jessica, and Angela, who brought immeasurable joy and pride to their lives.

A man of many interests, Doug relished the outdoors, whether it was tending to his garden, embarking on hunting expeditions, watching the Minnesota Vikings, or simply grilling for his family. He reveled in the joyous spirit of the holidays, finding immense pleasure in adorning his shed with Christmas and Halloween decorations. His love for Westerns and history reflected his appreciation for storytelling and the past. Yet, above all, Doug’s heart belonged to his family. He cherished the time spent with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren, creating lasting memories through annual vacations, especially to his favorite place, the North Shore, and hosting family gatherings on the farm that he held so dear.

Doug leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories with his wife, Diane, of 47 years and his children Amber (Mark) Halvorsen of Cedar Falls, IA, Amy (Rob) Dallman of Waconia, MN, Jessica (Ryan) Barnick of Mantorville, MN, and Angie (Will) Petersen of Mankato, MN; 11 grandchildren Emma, Lucas, and Samuel Halvorsen, Jagger, Stella, and Dakota Dallman, Roman and Jewelty Barnick, and June, Jerry, and Chip Petersen; sister Annette (Lowell) Bruns, brother Warren (Terry) Wichmann, sister Jean Wichmann, mother-in-law Marlene Thompson, and many nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by an infant sister Catherine, parents Walter and Muriel Wichmann, stepfather Don Gries, father-in-law David Thompson, grandparents Frank and Ella Klukow and George and Marie Wichmann.

As we bid farewell to Doug, we take solace in the knowledge that his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us. His love for his family, dedication to the land, and the joy he found in life’s simple pleasures will be remembered and celebrated by all who were fortunate enough to know him. A public visitation will be held at Bayview Funeral Home on Friday, February 23, 2024, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm, allowing friends and loved ones to pay their respects. A funeral service to honor Doug will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 2:00 pm at Concordia Bear Lake Lutheran Church. Pastor Lucas Peters will be officiating. The interment will take place at Concordia Bear Lake Lutheran Cemetery. Donations can be made to Concordia Bear Lake Lutheran Church.