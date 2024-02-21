Duane A. Olson

Duane Arnold Olson, a beloved member of the Albert Lea community, passed on February 16, 2024, at Mayo Clinic’s St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN. Born on September 27, 1932, in Albert Lea, MN, Duane dedicated his life to service and hard work.

After graduating from Albert Lea High School, he bravely served in the Navy before pursuing a career as a diesel mechanic and later as a teacher at Albert Lea Technical School, where he inspired countless students over two decades. Described as the “best thing he ever did,” teaching brought him immense joy and satisfaction.

In 1954, Duane married his beloved Connie and together they raised a beautiful family of five children. Upon Connie’s passing in 1982, Duane found love once again with Gen Tasker, whom he married in 1986. Their union blessed them with years of happiness, shared interest in fishing, and endless love.

In his leisure time, Duane enjoyed golfing at Green Lea golf course and woodworking, creating beautiful pieces with his hands and achieving three remarkable hole-in-ones on the golf course. His passion for fixing things, even if not always perfectly, was a testament to his resourcefulness and dedication.

A devoted member of the American Legion for 60 years, Duane’s commitment to honor and duty was unwavering. He served as part of the honor guard and post commander, embodying the values of service and sacrifice.

A man of great integrity and generosity, Duane lived at Bancroft Creek at Good Samaritan. He enjoyed early morning coffee with friends and Wednesday nights playing cards where he built lasting friendships. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Good Samaritan for their compassionate care and support.

Duane is preceded in death by Connie, his first love of 28 years and Gen, his beloved wife of 34 years; parents, Arnold and Margaret (Rauendhorst) Olson; sister, Dode Verhey; and brother-in-law, Skin Verhey.

Duane’s legacy will live on in the hearts of his children, Cindy (Darrell) Farr, Dan (Carolyn) Olson, Beth (Marc) Lybeck, Jane (Bill) Hilgedick, Doug (Annie) Olson; step-children, John (Sue) Tasker, Max Tasker; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; 3 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 22, 2024, 1 pm, at Saint Theodore’s Catholic Church; Father Greg Leif will be officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to service at the church. Inurnment at Hillcrest Cemetery to follow after service.