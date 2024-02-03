Ediitorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:51 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

To Minnesota’s newspapers.

Hats off to the hundreds of people who work at newspapers across the state, who were part of the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s annual convention this week.

The convention is a time we look forward to every year to be in a place surrounded by others in the industry who are doing the very same we’re doing, just in their own communities.

Email newsletter signup

The newspaper industry has evolved over the years, and while things aren’t the same as they used to be in some regards, they are growing and expanding in others. There is still a bright future ahead as communities continue to rely on newspapers to provide valuable information.

We hope you will remember the trust this institution has built over not just decades, but over more than a century for many.

To Lake Mills wrestlers.

Lake Mills wrestlers are on a roll this year.

First it was sophomore Jasmine Schwartz, who advanced to the state tournament last weekend during what was only her second year of the sport.

Then it was the entire Lake Mills wrestling team, which advanced Tuesday to the state dual tournament that takes place today.

It’s clear you all have been putting in a lot of hard work, and it is fun to see your progress. We also recognize the determination of the team’s members, some of whom have wrestled through injuries and have shown their grit and strength as they’ve competed.

Good luck, and we’re excited to see the outcome.

To the Albert Lea students who made the honor roll this quarter.

Congratulations to all of the students at Southwest Middle School and Albert Lea High School, who have received recognition this week and last for being on the honor roll.

We recognize all that is competing for your time as youth, whether it be school, work, sports, extracurricular activities — and the list goes on and on. We hope you are proud of your achievement and that you continue strong for the rest of the school year.

For those who were not on the lists, remember it’s never too late to try again next time.

To the continuing effort to collect pop tabs by students in the Next Step Transition Education Program in Alden and students at Alden-Conger School.

Kudos to the students in the Next Step Transition Education Program in Alden and the elementary schoolers at Alden-Conger, who are taking part in a large drive to collect pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.

While the Next Step students are learning life skills from the effort, the younger students are having a blast seeing which grade can donate the most pop tabs and earn a pizza party.

The collection will continue into May.

Anyone in the community is also welcome to contribute to the cause and can do so at the Tribune office at 808 W. Front St. in Albert Lea.