Editorial: Do your part to keep the community looking good Published 8:50 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

With the snow already melting and the temperatures unseasonably warm, the remnants of winter are out and open for all to see — most of which are unpleasant and unbecoming for our city.

At this time of year, trash and other items are sometimes in the streets and on sidewalks that have been uncovered from the snow.

If you’re walking anywhere in town and you see some trash on the ground, we encourage you to do everyone a favor and pick it up. It only takes a second but it will instantly improve the appearance of the park, sidewalk or yard where it was found.

Picking up trash is also a good opportunity to teach stewardship to your children or grandchildren and help them instill pride in their neighborhood and community.

Grab some gloves and a trash bag and start in your own neighborhood.

The same can be said for your own personal properties, too. If you have trash or other items sitting around your property, be respectful of others and dispose of it properly.

Don’t let junk and trash accumulate on your lawns, along the alleys, and instead take some pride in your neighborhood and community.

The Albert Lea Police Department will continue to make its rounds and respond to refuse and junk vehicle complaints in helping enhance the quality of life for residents here.

While officers keep an eye on the streets, too, don’t be afraid to let them know if there’s a property in your neighborhood that needs attention.

Do your part to start in your own yards, in parks and other outdoor areas you may frequent.

It’s also important to keep trash and other items away from our waterways, which our community leaders are working so hard to clean up.

While picking up trash is great, it’d be even better to be a good example and teach your friends, children and grandchildren to dispose of trash properly so this does not become a problem in the first place.