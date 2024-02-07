Editorial: Help develop a future generation of readers Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

February is I Love to Read Month, and many of the Albert Lea schools have activities planned to celebrate the month and to promote the idea that reading can be fun — not only for children, but for adults, too.

Want to help motivate your child to read? Consider these tips from the National Education Association:

• Visit your local library often. Get your children their own library cards, and check out some of the activities taking place.

• Let your child see you reading, whether it’s the newspaper, a magazine or a book.

• Encourage older children to read to their younger brothers and sisters, or have the whole family set aside some time to read together.

• Show your child how people use reading all the time, whether through reading street signs, maps, billboards, menus or labels on packages.

• Create a library for your child of new or used books.

• Set up an area in your home where a variety of reading materials are within easy reach. Encourage writing by including paper, crayons, pens and pencils.

• Subscribe to a children’s magazine, and read it together each month.

• Play rhyming and word games; write stories together.

• Talk about daily activities or tell stories about your family to help children develop their language skills. Reading helps expand vocabulary and create stronger analytical thinking and writing skills. It can also contribute to improved focus, concentration and overall knowledge.

We encourage you to help your child or grandchild develop a passion for reading from a young age that will stick with them throughout their life. They will thank you later.