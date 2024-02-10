Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

To the brave participants of the Plunge for the Park.

By the time most of you read this, the Plunge for the Park will be here.

We want to give a hats off to all those who donated money or decided to participate in the plunge into the lake for the worthy cause of the new Albert Lea inclusive playground.

Though the plunge is happening a little different than initially planned because of the warm weather this year, it’s still sure to be a memorable event for all involved.

Check back to the Tribune’s website for photos over the weekend from the event and for information about the funds raised.

To the appointment of Freeborn County’s new assessor.

We were glad to see the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners this week vote to appoint the county’s new assessor.

The role is the last of a series of leadership positions that were open over the last year, and it will be great to see a full slate of department heads again.

The assessor will be Candice “Candy” Lahann, who currently is employed in Olmsted County.

Freeborn County Administrator Ryan Rasmussen, who served as assessor before he was named to his current role, said Lahann was interviewed by himself,

Human Resources Manager Erin Hornberger and Commissioners Brad Edwin and Dawn Kaasa and recommended her for the position.

Lahann is a senior accredited Minnesota assessor with over 16 years of assessing experience in Minnesota, having worked mainly in Mower and Olmsted counties.

We wish her well in the position.

To Hollandale Christian Schoool student Victoria Rosenberg.

Congratulations to Hollandale Christian School eighth grader Victoria Rosenberg, who this week advanced to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee.

Rosenberg was one of 12 to advance to the bee, which will take place Feb. 20 at the Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester.

The grand champion of the final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Best wishes to Rosenberg as she competes, and we look forward to seeing the results.