EST/BRANDT, D.

PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Delcie L. Brandt,
Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-24-172
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 1, 2024, at 11:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007 by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 6, 2012, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Delcie A. Jensen, whose address is 1315 Whistling Straits Court, Altoona, WI 54720 and Dixcie L. Lindberg, whose address is 212 Giles Place, Albert Lea, MN 56007 as co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the co-Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
BY THE COURT
/s/Ross Leuning
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com
