Freeborn County marriage licenses: January 2024 Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Matthew Dylan Harmdierks and Karla Lisbeth Martinez Linares, both of 207 S. Pearl St. in Albert Lea.

Kayla Marie Roberts and Tanner Steven Seedorf, both of 174 Washington Ave. in Alden.

Tirzah Bea-Marie Michaud and Casey James Ellis, both of 9104 Windswept Drive Apt. 1604, Fort Worth, Texas

Octaviano Perez-Gomez and Seberiana Anel Tuxpan Marcial, both of 2309 Doral Ave. in Albert Lea.