Freeborn County Republicans, DFLers take part in caucuses
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024
1 of 6
Freeborn County DFLers split into their precincts Tuesday to discuss resolutions and select delegates to the county convention. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
A group of DFLers listens to a series of proposed resolutions Tuesday in a precinct caucus at the Eagles Club in Albert Lea. At the county convention, delegates will select 20 resolutions to move forward to the state. Sarah Stultz;Albert Lea Tribune
Freeborn County DFLers caucus in their precincts at the Eagles Club in Albert Lea. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Freeborn County Republicans split inito precincts Tuesday to select delegates to the upcoming conventions and to consider resolutions. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Nick Ronnenberg, right, helps the people at one of the precincts in the media center at Southwest Middle School during the GOP caucuses Tuesday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Freeborn County Republicans listen to District 23A Rep. Peggy Bennett Tuesday in the Little Theatre at Southwest Middle School ahead of the start of the caucuses. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Heavy winds and blowing snow didn’t keep dozens of Freeborn County residents from participating in their party caucuses Tuesday night.
The Freeborn County Republicans met at Southwest Middle School, and the Freeborn County DFL Party met at the Eagles Club.
With no ballots on the agendas, the primary focus of both locations was to select delegates for this year’s conventions and to consider proposed resolutions.
Freeborn County GOP Chairman Robert Hoffman said about 110 Republicans registered and participated.
On the DFL side, about 40 participated, said Freeborn County DFL Chairwoman Julie Ackland.
Check back for more.