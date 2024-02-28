Freeborn County Republicans, DFLers take part in caucuses Published 5:39 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Heavy winds and blowing snow didn’t keep dozens of Freeborn County residents from participating in their party caucuses Tuesday night.

The Freeborn County Republicans met at Southwest Middle School, and the Freeborn County DFL Party met at the Eagles Club.

With no ballots on the agendas, the primary focus of both locations was to select delegates for this year’s conventions and to consider proposed resolutions.

Freeborn County GOP Chairman Robert Hoffman said about 110 Republicans registered and participated.

On the DFL side, about 40 participated, said Freeborn County DFL Chairwoman Julie Ackland.

Check back for more.