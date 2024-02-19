Gallery: Albert Lea dance team competes at state Published 6:14 am Monday, February 19, 2024

The Albert Lea dance team made history this weekend competing at the state dance tournament in high kick.

This was the first time ever for the team to qualify for the state tournament.

Winning the Class AA tournament was Totino-Grace, followed by Austin in second and Benilde-St. Margarets in third.