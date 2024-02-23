Get involved in local politics at party caucuses on Tuesday Published 12:11 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Caucuses will take place across Minnesota on Tuesday, including for both the Freeborn County Republican and DFL parties.

Statewide, the caucuses are slated to begin at 7 p.m.

For the Freeborn County Republicans, the caucuses will be at Southwest Middle School. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Freeborn County Republican Party Chairman Robert Hoffman said the caucuses are the kickoff to the campaign season.

People in attendance will be divided up based on voting precincts and discuss any proposed resolutions and elect delegates in preparation of the county, district and state conventions.

“We have been on a rollercoaster,” Hoffman said. “After the rollercoaster of politics we’ve all participated in, this is the start of this year’s ride. This is an important one.”

He anticipated likely one or two candidates in attendance.

For the Freeborn County DFL Party, the caucuses will take place at the Eagles Club at 205 W. William St. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m.

Freeborn County DFL Party Chairwoman Julie Ackland said the caucuses provide a good opportunity for people to be involved in grassroots politics.

“You can submit a resolution to your precinct, you can run for precinct captain or go on to be a delegate,” she said.

If people cannot attend the caucuses but would like to be a delegate, she said they need to fill out a non-attendee form and get it to her by Saturday.

“If you don’t like how things are going, it’d be a good time to go there and voice your opinion,” Ackland said.

There will not be straw polls for either party year. The presidential primary will follow the week after on March 5, known across the nation as Super Tuesday.