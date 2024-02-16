Glenville-Emmons player reaches 1,000 career points

Marshall Baseman of Glenville-Emmons School reached 1,000 career points Thursday night in a game against Granada Huntley East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman at home. The Wolverines won 96-85 in overtime. Baseman walked away from the game with 34 points, bringing his total to 1,015 points. He has had multiple 30-plus point games this year and last year and also leads the team in rebounds. Pictured, from left, are Derek Vanryswyk (2017 1,000-point achiever) , Aaron Dempewolf (head coach), Marshall Baseman (this year's 1,000-point achiever) and Dawson Dahlum (2020 1,000-point achiever). Provided