Hollandale Christian student advances to Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee Published 2:28 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Two regional spelling bees were held on Tuesday at the Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester. Fifty-seven students participated in the two events, and students from 32 districts throughout southeast Minnesota advanced to compete in the regional competitions coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative.

The top 12 spellers (six from each spelling bee) now advance to the final spelling bee on at 9 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester. The grand champion of the final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Students advancing to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee are:

District Student Name Student Grade Austin Carter Peterson 7 Austin Logan Merfeld 5 Bethlehem Academy / Divine Mercy Aram Lebgue 5 Bluffview Montessori Benny Kimber 7 Chatfield Ryan Ottman 8 Hollandale Christian School Victoria Rosenberg 8 Kingsland Hunter Hyde 8 Plainview-Elgin-Millville Cecilia Smith 6 Rochester Catholic Roberto Villasboas 7 Rochester Public Leen Yassin 8 Rochester Public Emily Alzamora 5 Schaeffer Academy Laila Koster 8