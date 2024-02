Jan. 13, 1938 – Feb. 15, 2024

AUSTIN, Minn. – Jack Allison, 86, Glenville, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 15, in Mayo Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Round Prairie Lutheran Church in Glenville.

Arrangements by Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home.