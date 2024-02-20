Jack M. Allison

Jack Allison, 86, died Thursday, Feb. 15, in Mayo Hospital. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, Minn. A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Round Prairie Lutheran Church in Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Round Prairie Lutheran Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund or memorial of donor’s choice.

Jack Maynard Allison was born January 13, 1938 in Naeve Hospital, Albert Lea, MN to Archie and Evelyn Lavina (Nelson) Allison. Jack attended country school through the 8th grade at District 46, which was right across the road from the family farm where he grew up. He was baptized on July 24, 1951 at home and then confirmed later that day by Rev. A.C. Korsrud at Round Prairie Lutheran Church. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1955. After graduation, Jack started working at Waltz’s Plumbing in Albert Lea, MN, eventually earning his Journeyman Plumbing License. On October 6, 1957, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Nelson, at Round Prairie Lutheran Church. Together, Jack and Arlene built their house, with Jack doing all of the plumbing, electrical and interior finishing work. They raised five children, instilling the importance of family, hard work, giving back to others and love for each other. In 1964, Jack transitioned from plumbing to farming in partnership with his brother Kent. He had a passion for farming, growing corn and soybeans, and raising sheep, pigs, and beef cattle. He harvested his last corn crop in 2016, but never really retired from farming as he continued to help out and supervise on the farm. To keep busy in the winters, Jack opened Allison Snowmobile Repair with Kent in 1974. They repaired and sold Scorpion snowmobiles until the early 80’s. For many years Jack and Arlene would take snowmobile trips across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin with family and friends. Jack also enjoyed working several winters for Geno’s Plumbing. In 1973, Jack and Arlene purchased, with Kent and Helen, a small cabin on Wabanica Bay near Baudette, MN. As the family grew, Jack and Arlene bought a larger lake home near the first cabin. At the cabin, Jack enjoyed winter and summer fishing, making improvements, and spending time with family and friends.

His thirteen grandchildren brought him so much joy. He leaves them with memories of life on the farm, vacations at the cabin, pranks, and joking around. Their lives have been shaped by the lessons learned from their Grandpa and their futures will be a part of his legacy. He enjoyed playing cards with long time friends, card club, deer hunting, league bowling and watching westerns on TV. He was a member of Round Prairie Lutheran Church where he served on the Council and helped out wherever needed. Jack liked to have fun, joking and playing pranks on others. He took pride in his family and loved when everyone was all together. He could fix anything, mechanical, woodworking or otherwise. He truly was a Jack-of-all-trades.

Email newsletter signup

Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene; daughter Jody (Ken) Horntvedt (Baudette, MN) and their daughter Rachel (Detroit, MI); daughter Mary Jo (Pete) Follmuth (Austin, MN) and their children Ryan (Jackie) & great-grandson Everett (Pinetop, AZ), Brooke (Travis) Fluegel & great-grandson William (Zumbrota, MN), and Ashley & friend Taylor (Mankato, MN); son Mike (Rhonda) Allison (Glenville, MN) and their children Gavin, friend McKenna & great-grandson Rory (Glenville, MN), Nicole & fiancé Jay (Eau Claire, WI), and Sara (Glenville, MN); daughter Jean (Paul) Spink and their children Calum; Morgan & friend Jack, and Alister (all of Dunham-on-Trent, England); daughter Jennifer (David) Nortunen (Marengo, WI) and their children Mia & friend Jack (New Richmond, WI), Kieren & friend Nout (Madison, WI), and Matthew (Marengo, WI). He is also survived by his sister Gail Harty (Glenville, MN), brother-in-law David Nelson (Glenville, MN), and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Lavina Allison, his father and mother-in-law Donald and Bessie Nelson, infant grandson Matthew Follmuth, brother and sister-in-law Kent and Helen Allison, brother-in-law Ted Harty, and sister-in-law LaVonne Nelson.