Kathryn Olson

Kathryn Ann Olson passed away peacefully on February 16th, 2024 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving caregivers. She was born on February 13, 1937, to John and Olga Nesset in Northwood, Iowa.

When Kathryn turned 18, she got a temporary job working at DHS in Albert Lea. They quickly recognized her work ethic and tenacity and she was brought on full time in accounting where she remained for 35 years. She shared many years of happiness with her husband Richard “Ticker” Olson.

Kathryn was an avid golfer and could often be found sitting on her deck watching the golfers all summer with her American flag flying proudly. It was important to Kathryn to share her talents with her church and various community organizations. Kathryn was intelligent, independent, feisty, loving, and fearless. Most importantly she was unapologetically herself.

Email newsletter signup

Kathryn is survived by her caregivers turned family; Jamie Wright, Billi Joe Doyle, Emily (Brian) Honsey, and Cindy (Dan) Bodensteiner, her favorite little helpers; Cameron Wright and Paislee and Paxton Honsey, and her sister Bette Perkins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, her beloved schnauzer Schnickelfritz, her sisters Beverly, Lorraine, and Ardis, and her brothers Lincoln and Orville.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, with a visitation beginning at 1:00PM. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice who went above and beyond for both Kathryn and her caregivers.