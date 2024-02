Lake Mills boys’ basketball team advances to state Published 7:01 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

The Lake Mills boys’ basketball team narrowly defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 41-38 on Saturday in the Class 1A-2 substate final in Spencer to advance to the 1A state tournament.

The tournament begins March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.