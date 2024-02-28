Letter: How people vote Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

How many times have you heard a commenter on the news say that elections are won by the grassroots people? I’m sure you have heard the politicians say that also. I am going to tell you that they are both wrong. It is the people below the grassroots people who determine who is going to win the election. That is the people who don’t know the difference between a Democrat and a Republican.

One stands for tax breaks and benefits to the most fortunate and the other stands for higher wages and benefits for the less fortunate. These people below the grassroots think it doesn’t matter who is in power — they only think of filling their own pockets. They go to the voting booth without even knowing who they are going to vote for. The name they have heard the most sticks in their mind.

Trump knows this. There is no bad publicity as long as his name is in it. All the atrocities he has done doesn’t ring in their ears. Anyone with common sense that watches the news would never vote for Trump.

Email newsletter signup

These people who do have to be below the grassroots people. I have a name for them. I call them worms. These worms don’t have a mind of their own. They need a dictator wannabe like Trump to tell them what to think and what to do. Just listen to his speeches. They’re all about Trump. Except when they were told to invade the Capitol. That is a good example.

Trump has ruined the Republican Party. They are going to have start over. Liz Cheney and the grand old party will have to come back eventually and open those Republicans’ eyes. The Republicans haven’t won an election since Trump became president.

I don’t know how a Trumpster can write a letter and put it in the paper. They must not have any shame to let people know they are a Trumpster. Let’s hope those worms gain some wisdom before we have any more elections.

I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea