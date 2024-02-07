Letter: Lawmakers that are moneymakers Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The past few years I’ve learned if you really want to find out what’s going on in the world you need to find out what you’re not being told. Therefore, I have eliminated all cable news networks from my television subscription. I’ve also stopped watching, listening or reading any of the “yak yak” shows on the internet. They just say stuff, but rarely prove anything.

I have found some outlets that actually conduct research. One of these research outlets is headed by Dr. Nomi Prins. The past two years she has reviewed the investment disclosure statements of Congress. For 2022 she revealed the members who outperformed the S&P 500, which was down about 20%. Here they are: Thomas Suozzi (D), Mitch McConnell (R), Ro Khanna (D), Josh Gottheimer (D), Diana Harshbarger (R), Tommy Tuberville (R), Dan Crenshaw (R), Michael McCaul (R), Zoe Lofgren (D), Dan Sullivan (R), Alan Lowenthal (D), Shelley Capito (R), John Boozman (R), Lois Frankel (D), Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R), David Prince (D), Mark Green (R), Debbie Dingell (D), Michael Guest (R), Lloyd Doggett (D), Willian Keating (D), Gary Peters (D), David Joyce (R), Susie Lee (D), Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D) and Patrick Fallon (R). The tally is 13 Democrats and 13 Republicans. You can learn more here: https://www.rogueeconomics.com/inside-wall-street/lawmakers-are-channeling-their-money-into-these-sectors/.

For 2023 Dr. Prins revealed the top 10 with their respective portfolio returns. Here they are: Pete Sessions (R) – 63.3%, Nancy Pelosi (D) – 65.5%, Richard Blumentahl (D) – 68.1%, John Rutherford (R) – 69.1%, Ron Wyden (D) – 78.5%, Seth Moulton (D) – 80.0%, David Rouzer (R) – 105.6%, Garrett Graves (R) – 107.6%, Mark Green (R) – 122.2% and Brian Higgins (D) – 238.9%. The tally is five Democrats and five Republicans. The S&P 500 returned 24.8% for 2023. You can learn more here: https://www.rogueeconomics.com/inside-wall-street/in-the-game-of-wealth-congress-members-play-for-keeps/.

In 2012, the Stop Trading On Congressional Knowledge Act was passed. The acronym spells out STOCK. How cute. The fine for violating this act is a paltry $200. But this isn’t the worst part. The law does not require an official record of the fine being paid. Congress in on the honor system in regards to this fine. Does the word “honor” even exist in their vocabulary? Dr. Prins is my main source for this, but have also seen this in other publications.

JP Morgan issued a guide which revealed from 2002 to 2021 the average investor has seen an annualized average return of 3.6%. Many of these politicians cry about wealth disparity. They, at a minimum, are a partial cause of this disparity. Yet they try and convince us they have a solution. I have a potential solution. They can start sharing their insider information with all of us. They can post on their social media platforms the buy or sell trades they make the same day they execute it. I wonder if any of them will offer this as a solution.

A safe assumption is that certain individuals reviewing the above data will selectively pick and chose certain members on the list, while ignoring others.

They will deceptively try and convince others that it is mainly a Democrat or Republican problem. I’m tired of these of people. I’m tired of them worshipping their “golden donkey” or “golden elephant”.

I wish there were Betty Ford Centers for political party addiction. My best guess is if such a facility were built in Freeborn County it would house around 300 addicted residents. But it’s just a guess.

Wayne Prudoehl

Albert Lea