Letter: No impeachment offense was committed by Mayorkas Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Brad Finstad’s racism/antisemitism are the main reasons why he cast a vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The editorial board of the conservative Wall Street Journal opines: “A policy dispute doesn’t qualify as a high crime and misdemeanor.”

The Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Secretary Mayorkas to be Homeland Security Secretary.

Secretary Mayorkas’ mother is a Romanian Jew who fled her homeland to avoid being exterminated by Hitler’s fascists. Her family fled to Cuba. Secretary Mayorkas was born in Havana, Cuba. After the Castro led revolution, the Secretary Mayorkas family fled to the USA as refugees. Secretary Mayorkas is a Cuban refugee who fled communist Cuba. Secretary Mayorkas earned a juris doctorate degree to practice law in America. Secretary Mayorkas has an astounding resume considering his family’s struggles in Romania, Cuba, plus the systemic racism/antisemitism in America.

As the Wall Street Journal explains, no impeachment offense was committed by Secretary Mayorkas.

Call Congressman Finstad to let him know that we know his racism against a Latino Cuban refugee/son of a Jewish mother is the real reason he voted to impeach.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea