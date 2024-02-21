Letter: Put Americans first always Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

We are blessed to live in a place for every citizen, regardless of circumstances, is blessed with freedom, liberty and opportunity — that place is America.

As our staggering $31 trillion national debt continues to soar, Social Security is headed for inevitable bankruptcy. The government has no legal contractual obligations to pay back the hard-earned money.

Jack Smith is nothing more than a weaponized Department of Justice pawn in Biden’s corrupt scheme to imprison his political opposition ahead of the 2024 election.

Donald Trump is right; he is in their way, but they are after us conservatives. They attack, lie and cheat. They try to unconstitutionally keep him off the ballot and disenfranchise the voters who back the leading candidate in the polls.

Forty-fifth President Trump had the right to declassify government documents. Joe Biden, when he was vice president, had no such authority. So, the classified documents he took with him after he was out of office were stolen.

Trump is being criminally prosecuted while Joe Biden faces no criminal penalty for his conduct. Trump had Secret Service protection for his formally “classified” documents in a secured location under their watchful eyes.

President Biden had no such protection for the stolen classified documents which were stored in a very unsecured location — his garage and other similar places with little or no protection. Joe Biden had not even left his office as vice president when his reported theft of classified documents began. Some of those documents ended up at Penn Biden Center in Washington, while others were brought to his Delaware home. Joe Biden has never had SWAT teams of heavily armed police and FBI crashing into his house to take classified documents he stole illegally.

Trump has faced the indignity of his and of his wife’s residence at Mar-a-Lago broken into and the formerly classified documents seized.

Let’s not forget Hillary Clinton, formerly Secretary of State, stored classified documents at her private residence with no protection. She has clearly violated the law, but has never been investigated and prosecuted.

Then vice president, Joe Biden clearly violated the law and has escaped criminal prosecution. Let’s not forget the entire Biden family: Joe Biden, his son Hunter and other Biden family members have reportedly accepted millions of dollars of payments from foreign countries aiming to influence U.S. policy, but have never been criminally prosecuted.

Only the former president, Trump, has been prosecuted. Please stand with Congressman Andy Ogles to defund Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

The above information is taken from former Arizona Rep. Gary Giordano at www.whitehouse.watchfund.org.

When Trump was president, America and Israel were safe. We were strong; now we are not. We have never been closer to World War III than we are today. Inflation was flat on its back; now it has returned. Our Constitution is being ripped to shreds.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea