Letter: This country needs leadership Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

I write this letter because I have a deep love and concern for our nation. What is going on in the presidency is elder abuse! I am not alone in seeing this.

Thinking, fair-minded Amercians, regardless of their political leanings, are seeing it as well. President Joe Biden is mentally and physically failing right before our eyes, and it is hard to watch. That said, I am not at all surprised that the far left media and some in the Democratic Party continue to prop him up and protect him. Even First Lady Jill Biden continues this charade by saying there is nothing wrong with her husband! How sad. If last week’s press conference didn’t convince you of the obvious decline in the president, nothing will. His staff works full time trying to lie and cover up for his obvious failures.

In closing, ask yourself if you have ever in your lifetime seen a movement from an administration to weaponize its Justice Department to take down a leading political opponent? This is the stuff that banana republics are made of and one of many reasons why we need a change in Washington, D.C. If Trump was not in this race, how many of those so-called 91 charges against him would have ever been brought forward? The answer? Nada.

Even with those providing cover, I would not be surprised if Biden will be asked (or forced) to step down and an alternative Democratic candidate will be nominated to replace him in November. The free world desperately needs leadership from the United States in these perilous times. Please keep this in mind when you vote in November.

Scott Bute

Alden