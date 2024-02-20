Man in fatal standoff with Burnsville police and paramedic had gun rights revoked Published 8:40 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Ellie Roth and Anika Besst, Minnesota Public Radio News

Court records show the man who fatally shot three first responders during a standoff at a Burnsville home was ineligible to own firearms and tried unsuccessfully to regain his gun rights in 2020.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the heavily armed man police encountered during a six-hour standoff as Shannon Cortez Gooden.

Email newsletter signup

Gooden, who also died in the incident, had several encounters involving violent acts, some of which led to criminal convictions more than a decade ago. Others were cited in separate petitions for orders for protection filed by a former partner in 2020 and another woman in 2017. MPR News’ attempts to reach the women who filed those were not successful.

Gooden, 38, was in the home in the overnight hours Sunday when police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the rental property. Gooden allegedly barricaded himself inside with seven children.

Law enforcement described a tense scene where many rounds were fired at officers from multiple locations in the home. During the standoff, authorities say Gooden killed three first responders and wounded a fourth.

Two Burnsville police officers and a firefighter paramedic were killed. The wounded officer was released from the hospital on Monday and will continue his recovery at home, city officials said in a statement.

Gooden was convicted in a 2005 disorderly conduct case stemming from a domestic violence call; more serious charges against him were dropped. Gooden was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm after being convicted of second-degree felony assault in 2008.

In 2019, Gooden petitioned to have his ability to buy and possess firearms restored. He told a court that he had “successfully addressed the bad influences in his life” and “committed himself to his family, his work and the community.” He also told the court that his violent acts occurred when he was younger and less mature, and he wanted to responsibly possess firearms to protect his family.

Gooden’s attorney wrote that his client had taken anger management classes, went through career training and had a stable job. Gooden had a job in autobody repair.

“Mr. Gooden is clearly rehabilitated and has moved forward with his life,” the petition read.

A prosecutor in Dakota County objected to the request for firearms rights restoration, saying other infractions and allegations against him demonstrated a “history of disobeying the law and posing a threat to public safety.” The assistant county attorney said not enough time had passed to prove Gooden had changed his ways.

District Court Judge Dannia Edwards agreed. In October 2020, Gooden’s petition was denied.

Court records from 2020 say Gooden had five children and was helping raise his girlfriend’s two children.

Dylan and Alisha Foline live about a block from the house where the shooting occurred. They said they never knew Gooden’s name, but he would always wave at them when they drove by.

“He’s always been really good with his kids, too. He rides motorcycles up and down the streets with his kids and just seemed like a normal, everyday, average suburban dad,” Dylan Foline said.

Alisha added that they “never got any bad vibes from him at all.”