Man injured in crash on I-90 near Alden Published 8:40 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

A Shakopee man was injured early Thursday morning after he reportedly lost control of the semi he was driving and it rolled on its side.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Abdi Mohamed Dagane, 37, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The report stated the 2019 Freightliner Cascade was eastbound on Interstate 90 near milepost 145 in Alden at 2:09 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, and Dagane was wearing his seat belt.

Alcohol was not a factor.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.