Marilee Majerus

Marilee Petra (Brostad) Majerus, 66 passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN, with her loving husband by her side. A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the Albert Lea Vineyard Church. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Monday, February 26 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home along with an hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Matt Hundley will be officiating.

Marilee Petra (Brostad) Majerus was born on April 12, 1957 to Perry and Carlyce Brostad in Willmar, MN. After moving to Albert Lea in 1972, she graduated from high school in 1975. Soon after, she met Tony Majerus and married him on May 20, 1978. Together, they had two daughters and one son.

Marilee worked at Kwik Trip for 18 years, volunteered at the Mayo hospital gift shop, and was also a member of the Auxiliary. She loved getting to know the community, and was always recognized for her friendly face, and kind heart.

Marilee loved life; even when she was facing multiple health issues, she stayed strong. She was able to visit Hawaii and Ireland with her loving daughters and frequently enjoyed board games with them. She also had a special place in her heart for her many dogs throughout the years.

Marilee is survived by her husband Tony; daughters Natalie and Melissa; son Jonathan; grandchildren Devon, Aiden and Xander; siblings Kim (Phyllis) Brostad, Sherry (Ron) Arvidson, Denise Schultz, and Peggy Buechler; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Marilee is preceded in death by her parents Perry and Carlyce Brostad; and brothers Cary and Dennis.