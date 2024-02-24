Meet the Athlete: Brodie Rassler

Published 8:52 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Submitted

Albert Lea sophomore Brodie Rassler plays basketball and baseball. Provided

Sports teaches athlete about perseverance

Q: What grade are you in?
A: I am in 10th grade.

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: I live in Albert Lea, and I attend Albert Lea Highschool.

Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: My immediate family includes my mom, dad and my two brothers.

Q: Which sports do you play?
A: I play basketball and baseball.

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: I love playing sports because I love to compete with a team and push myself every day to get better.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: Playing sports has taught me how to persevere and push myself.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: My favorite sports memory was last year when the B-squad beat Austin in basketball at home.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: I got started with sports at a young age because of my parents, who also love sports.

Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: My family members played baseball, basketball, football and track.

Q: What are your sports-
related achievements?
A: Some of my sports related achievements are winning the Rochester youth basketball tournament and hitting my first homerun in baseball.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: My sports related goals are to always enjoy what I am doing and always push myself to become a better athlete and person in general.

Q: Who is your favorite
professional athlete? Why?
A: My favorite professional athlete is Brock Purdy because he went to Iowa State, and he is very faithful and is very bold in his faith.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: My college plans right now are to attend Iowa State and major in animal science or veterinary.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: My favorite school subject is history.

Q: Who is your favorite
teacher?
A: My favorite teacher was my second grade teacher Ms. Grundstrom because she had a big impact on me in elementary school.

Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Some of my hobbies are fishing, playing guitar, playing the drums, singing and playing with my brothers.

Q: What is your dream job?
A: My dream job is to be a vet or work at a zoo.

Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: My favorite TV show is “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: An interesting fact about me is that I took piano lessons for five years.

