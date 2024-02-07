Mental health event to address provider shortage in the county Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The community, especially community professionals, are invited to attend “For the Love of Mental Health” addressing the mental health provider shortage in Freeborn County.

According to a press release, the event will include a panel discussion and forum with local experts Kay Drenth-Johannsen, LADC at Independent Management Services; Dr. Mark Kossman, director of the Freeborn County Mental Health Center; and Marnie Werner, vice president of the Research Center For Rural Policy & Development.

Discussion will be around the research that the Center For Rural Behavioral Health and the Center for Rural Policy and Development has compiled on the mental health provider shortage.

Email newsletter signup

The meeting will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the Albert Lea Fire Rescue training room at 417 S. Newton Ave. in Albert Lea.

RSVP requested at freebornco.lpc@gmail.com.

This event is sponsored by the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition and the Albert Lea -Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.