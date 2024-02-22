Mildred “Millie” Lyndorff

Mildred “Millie” Irene Lyndorff left this life to receive eternal peace in Heaven on January 6, 2024. Millie died at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

She was born on the home farm in Oakland, Minnesota May 4, 1936. Her parents were Bernard and Bertha (Rasmussen) Olson. Millie grew up on the farm with her siblings: Lloyd Olson, Lila Moen, Valda VanRyswyk, Mary Stevens and Milt Olson.

After attending country school and Austin High School, she began her years of work in Albert Lea at: DeSoto Produce, Mead Containers, Miami Margarine and St. John’s Lutheran Home. Her most enjoyed job was at St. John’s as a housekeeper working until age 75.

Millie wed Erling “Allie” Lyndorff March 15, 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Allie died December 13, 1999.

Together they raised two children: Linda (Lyndorff) Holst, Ocala Florida and Mike Lyndorff, Rock Rapids Iowa. Their family grew with son-in-law Don and daughter-in-law Cathy. Adored were her grandchildren Colin Lyndorff (wife-Ashley) and Karlee Lyndorff Link (husband-Brandon), and great-grandchildren Maci, Mackenzie and Landon.

Millie and Allie lived most of their married years on an acreage north of Albert Lea. In the 1990’s they moved to Albert Lea. Millie moved from her home to Oak Park Place January 11, 2020 where she made many friends with the residents and staff. Her final home was at Golden Horizons in Worthington. She made the move in August 2023 to live closer to family.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Millie enjoyed flower gardening, winning grand champion at the Freeborn County Fair for her yellow marigolds. Watching the Vikings and Minnesota Gophers football games were her weekend pastimes. Traveling with Allie, family and friends brought her cherished memories. Many of the travels included camping. Millie enjoyed her card clubs of 500 and Canasta. Eating out had been a weekly ritual with her friends. And dare not she miss watching the soap opera Young and The Restless. But her greatest joy was the time spent with her family. Her deceased pets Casey, Annie, Daisy and Maggie gave her love and companionship.

Cherished will be the many memories Millie left for those who loved her.

A remembrance of Millie Lyndorff will be held in May 2024. The date, time and place will be published in the newspaper later.