MINUTES 2.20.24 Published 5:48 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA AREA

SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD

MEETING

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in a regular session on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Gary Schindler, Bruce Olson, Neal Skaar, Angie Hoffman, and Davy Villarreal. One board member attended via video conference, Kim Nelson. School Board member absent: Dave Klatt. Administrator present Superintendent Ron Wagner.

Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0

Motion to approve consent items as presented. Motion carried 6-0

Reports presented by: Superintendent Wagner, Board members, Olson, Villarreal, Skaar, Hoffman, Schindler, Nelson, teacher representative Anne Jerdee, and student representatives Jaylee Waters and Ashlyn Berven

Motion to approve the Resolution Awarding the Sale of General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion to approve the Albert Lea Area Schools Director/Coordinators 2023-2025 Master Agreement as presented. In favor: Nelson, Schindler, Olson, Villarreal, Skaar, against Hoffman. Motion carried 5-1

Adjourned at 5:38 p.m.

Darci Rasmussen, Deputy Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of the meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 28, 2024

MINUTES 2.20.24