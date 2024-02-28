MINUTES 2.20.24
PUBLIC NOTICE
ALBERT LEA AREA
SCHOOLS
Albert Lea, Minnesota
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD
MEETING
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Summary of School Board Minutes
The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in a regular session on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Gary Schindler, Bruce Olson, Neal Skaar, Angie Hoffman, and Davy Villarreal. One board member attended via video conference, Kim Nelson. School Board member absent: Dave Klatt. Administrator present Superintendent Ron Wagner.
Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0
Motion to approve consent items as presented. Motion carried 6-0
Reports presented by: Superintendent Wagner, Board members, Olson, Villarreal, Skaar, Hoffman, Schindler, Nelson, teacher representative Anne Jerdee, and student representatives Jaylee Waters and Ashlyn Berven
Motion to approve the Resolution Awarding the Sale of General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds as presented. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion to approve the Albert Lea Area Schools Director/Coordinators 2023-2025 Master Agreement as presented. In favor: Nelson, Schindler, Olson, Villarreal, Skaar, against Hoffman. Motion carried 5-1
Adjourned at 5:38 p.m.
Darci Rasmussen, Deputy Clerk
The above is an unofficial summary of the meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.
